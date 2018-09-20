Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of Hungary to Austria: H.E. Mr. Andor Nagy

Published: September 20, 2018; 16:33 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Hungary to Austria, H.E. Mr. Andor Nagy presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

New Ambassador of Hungary to Austria, H.E. Mr. Andor Nagy, presenting Letter of Credence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Imperial Palace in Vienna / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Harald Minich / HBF

On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of Hungary to Austria, H.E. Mr. Andor Nagy, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

