Meet the New Ambassador of Greece to Austria: H.E. Ms. Catherine Koika

Published: Yesterday; 16:11 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Greece to Austria, H.E. Ms. Catherine Koika presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of Greece to Austria, H.E. Ms. Catherine Koika. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of Greece to Austria, H.E. Ms. Catherine Koika, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.

Catherine Koika, Greece, Embassies, Embassy of Greece in Vienna
