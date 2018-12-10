Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Togolese Republic to Austria: H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh
Published: Yesterday; 23:30 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Togolese Republic to Austria, H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Togolese Republic to Austria: H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF
On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Togolese Republic (République Togolaise) to Austria, H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
