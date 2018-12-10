Sponsored
Article Tools

Meet the Ambassador of the Togolese Republic to Austria: H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh

Published: Yesterday; 23:30 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Togolese Republic to Austria, H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Togolese Republic to Austria: H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Togolese Republic (République Togolaise) to Austria, H.E. Mr. Komi Bayédzè Dagoh, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Embassies, Togo, Komi Bayedze Dagoh
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter