Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Anthony Mukwita

Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to Austria: H.E. Mr. Anthony Mukwita. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On January 7, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Anthony Mukwita to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.