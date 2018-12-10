Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Austria: H.E. Mr. Donatas Kušlys

Ambassador of the Republic Lithuania to Austria: H.E. Mr. Donatas Kušlys / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On 7 December, the Ambassador of Lithuania to Austria Donatas Kušlys presented his letters of credence to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna.

Following the ceremony, the President of Austria and the Ambassador of Lithuania discussed possibilities for strengthening bilateral relations, the need to promote…