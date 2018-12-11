Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda

Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF

On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.