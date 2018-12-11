Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda
Published: 18 hours ago; 00:00 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Daniel Trippolt/HBF
On December 7, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Austria, H.E. Ms. Youngor Sevelee Telewoda, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
