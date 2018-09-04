Article Tools

Marcus Grausam Confirmed as CEO of A1 Telekom Austria AG

Published: September 4, 2018; 16:10 · (Vindobona)

Marcus Grausam has been confirmed as CEO of A1 Telekom Austria AG, a subsidiary of A1 Telekom Austria Group. He was appointed interim CEO in October 2017. Grausam will also continue to perform his function as CTO.

A1 CEO Marcus Grausam: "I look forward to leading A1 to new successes together with a first-class team" / Picture: © A1 Telekom Austria Group

"A1 is the leading Austrian company in one of the most exciting industries. I look forward to leading A1 to new successes together with a first-class team," the 49-year-old comments on his appointment.

"I look forward to the good cooperation with Marcus, whom I have already come to know and appreciate in my previous functions," says A1 Telekom Austria Group CEO Thomas…

