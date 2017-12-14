Sponsored
Lenzing AG / Stefan Doboczky reappointed CEO of LenzingAG
Published: December 14, 2017; 07:55 · (Vindobona)
At its meeting on December 13, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG decided to reappoint Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board. Stefan Doboczky's new contract will begin on June 1, 2018 and runs until the end of 2022.
New contract runs until the end of 2022
