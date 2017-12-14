Sponsored
Lenzing AG / Stefan Doboczky reappointed CEO of LenzingAG

Published: December 14, 2017; 07:55 · (Vindobona)

At its meeting on December 13, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG decided to reappoint Stefan Doboczky as Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board. Stefan Doboczky's new contract will begin on June 1, 2018 and runs until the end of 2022.

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

New contract runs until the end of 2022

Personnel/Strategic Management Decisions/Company Information

Lenzing - At its meeting on December 13, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG
decided to reappoint Stefan…

ISIN
AT0000644505
