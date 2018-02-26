Sponsored
Lenzing AG - Dividend Remains Constant, Special Dividend Higher

Published: Yesterday; 08:47 · (Vindobona)

The Management Board of Lenzing AG has resolved to propose distribution of an unchanged basic and higher special dividend for 2017 financial year on the basis of its preliminary business results which have not yet been subject to a final audit. The dividend of EUR 3.00 per share is planned to remain constant, whereas the special dividend should be increased from EUR 1.20 to EUR 2.00 per share due to Lenzing's performance in the 2017 financial year.

