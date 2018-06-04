Sponsored
Lasting Rivals - Byzantium & the West

Published: June 4, 2018; 16:55 · (Vindobona)

Schallaburg Castle in Lower Austria is recalling a fascinating story from the past that was long forgotten but still shapes Europe today. It is the story of Byzantium and the West.

A view of Hagia Sophia, Istanbul / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Robert Raderschatt [CC-BY-SA-3.0]

The exhibition “Byzantium & the West” is a time journey through a millennium forgotten. It is about the history of two empires, but also about communication and mutual perception, about conflicting opinions and prejudices, about longing and fear. This makes it a universal narrative of humanity.

Schallaburg Castle is recalling a fascinating story from the past.

