Key Border Control Strategies Identified at UNODC's Annual Law Enforcement Experts Meeting

UNODC presented its programmes on container control, airport security, initiatives by the Central Asian Office on border control, global maritime crime, and OSCE border management. / Picture: © Flickr

To tackle transnational threats to peace and security, it is essential that UNODC offices and programs cooperate effectively among themselves and with partner organizations.

Ms. Loide Aryee, Chief of UNODC's Organized Crime and Illicit Trafficking Branch, praised the daily efforts of partners implementing law enforcement-related projects and programmes with UNODC. She said the…