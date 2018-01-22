Sponsored
Kapsch TrafficCom Not Affected by Polish Government's Cancellation of Tender for Nation-Wide Tolling System

Published: January 22, 2018; 12:30 · (Vindobona)

Poland's government has cancelled the tender for a nation-wide tolling system, because the government intends to have the tolling system operated by its own government agencies. Kapsch TrafficCom confirms that its contract regarding the operation of the existing nation-wide tolling system is not affected by this.

Kapsch TrafficCom: The contract regarding the operation of the existing nation-wide tolling system is not affected / Picture: © Kapsch AG

Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed about the cancellation of the tender for a nation-wide tolling system in Poland.

This was the expected consequence of the government's efforts to have the tolling system operated by
government agencies.

The running contract with Kapsch TrafficCom regarding the operation of the nation-wide tolling system is not affected by this.

Kapsch TrafficCom will endeavor to secure any available follow-up business in Poland.

