Kapsch TrafficCom Not Affected by Polish Government's Cancellation of Tender for Nation-Wide Tolling System

Kapsch TrafficCom: The contract regarding the operation of the existing nation-wide tolling system is not affected / Picture: © Kapsch AG

Kapsch TrafficCom has been informed about the cancellation of the tender for a nation-wide tolling system in Poland.

This was the expected consequence of the government's efforts to have the tolling system operated by

government agencies.

The running contract with Kapsch TrafficCom regarding the operation of the nation-wide tolling system is not affected by this.

Kapsch TrafficCom will endeavor to secure any available follow-up business in Poland.