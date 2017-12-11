Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corrected Version including the statement pursuant to Section 87 Para. 1 No. 3

BoerseG (Austrian Stock Exchange Act).

The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports

below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 11.12.2017

Publication Location:

http://www.kapsch.net/ktc/ir/Download-Center/download/Quarterly-reports/2017-18/

KTC_IR_Report_FY18-H1.pdf?lang=en-US

Further inquiry note:

Alf Netek

Chief Marketing Officer & Press Officer

Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +43 50811 1700 E-mail: alf.netek@kapsch.net

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +43 50 811 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 1 50811 1122

FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

***ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS

RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER***

OTE0003 2017-12-11/20:15

(C) Copyright APA-OTS Originaltext-Service GmbH and the respective issuer.