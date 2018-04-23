Sponsored
Article Tools
Kapsch TrafficCom AG Awarded Contract to Upgrade TollCollection Equipment on Maryland Roads
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has awarded Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) a contract to replace and maintain all roadside tolling equipment in the mixed-mode, cash, and express toll lanes under MDTA management. The contract commenced in February 2018 and includes the replacement of all toll equipment, expected to be converted to the Kapsch system by 2020, and six years of subsequent operations and maintenance as well as the option to extend the contract for additional four years. The project volume of the base contract exceeds EUR 55 million and will be managed locally from the Kapsch office in Rockville, Maryland.
Fast News Search
ISIN