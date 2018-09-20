International Day of Peace 2018: Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. Whatever you choose to do, please pause at 12 Noon local time and join people all across the globe in a Minute of Silence/Moment of Peace. / Picture: © UN United Nations / U.N. International Day of Peace

The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

The United Nations Member States adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 because they understood that it would not be possible to build a peaceful world if steps were not taken to achieve economic and social development for…