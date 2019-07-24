Improvements in the Incorporation of an Austrian Private Limited Company

The formation of an Austrian Private Limited Company (GmbH) can now also take place digitally by remote notarial deed. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / MesserWoland [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

Since January 1, 2019 there has been a relief for the proprietor within the framework of the foundation process to the extent that it is no longer absolutely necessary for the founders or partners to appear personally before the notary.

The formation can now also take place "digitally" by "remote notarial deed".

With the entry into force of the Electronic Notarial Form…