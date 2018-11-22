Immigration in Austria - Migration Compensates for Expected Birth Deficit

The proportion of persons not born in Austria will increase to 23.4% by 2040. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Austria's population is growing and ageing

Forecasts by Statistik Austria indicate that this trend will continue in the future and is based on the assumptions of sustained immigration, stagnating birth rates and a further increase in life expectancy.

The fact that the baby boom cohorts with a high birth rate are now gradually reaching retirement age further intensifies the ageing process.

Based on the current figure of 8.8 million, Austria will have around 9 million inhabitants in 2022 and just under 10 million in 2080.

The number of people over 65 will increase by half in the next 20 years.

The population increase is particularly strong in Vienna and Lower Austria, while the population of Carinthia will fall slightly in the long term.

The number of people born abroad will increase by one third by 2040.

Immigration compensates for expected birth deficit

In the 2001 census, Austria had 8.03 million inhabitants.

By 2017 the population had risen by 770,000 to 8.80 million (+10%).

The majority of this increase was due to migration gains and only just under 5% to the birth surplus.

Further population growth due to immigration can be expected in the future.

In 2022, Austria's population will exceed the 9 million mark and rise to 9.30 million persons (+6%) by 2030. According to the present forecast, however, further growth can also be expected after 2030, namely to 9.74 million in 2060 (+11%) and 9.97 million in 2080 (+13%).

The projected birth deficits will be more than compensated by expected migration gains.

Older people account for more than a quarter of the total population

Although the number of people under 20 will increase slightly in the coming years, their share of the total population will decline in the long term.

The population aged 65 and over, on the other hand, will increase in size and proportion.

Their share will rise from just under one fifth at present to more than one quarter in the future.

The working-age population aged 20 to under 65 will be above the 2017 level in the short term, but will fall below its current level in the medium term (see Table 1).

One fifth of the population born abroad

The number of Austrians born abroad will grow in the future.

In 2017 there were 1.68 million people living in Austria who were not born in Austria. That is 19% of the total population.

By 2040 their number will have risen to 2.23 million (+33%), by 2080 to 2.59 million (+55% compared to 2017).

The proportion of persons not born in Austria will thus increase to 23.4% by 2040 and to 26.0% by 2080. Vienna currently has a share of 36% of persons born abroad; after 2035 it will be over 40%.

Austria's eastern region is growing fastest

While Austria's population will grow strongly in the coming decades, regionally different developments are predicted.

Above-average growth is expected in Vienna. Carinthia, on the other hand, will have to expect further population losses. Lower Austria and Burgenland also show above-average growth, while the trend in Vorarlberg, Upper Austria, Salzburg and Styria is below the federal average. The future population development of Tyrol is on the Austrian average.