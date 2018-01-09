Immigon Portfolioabbau intends to redeem the securities issued by its subsidiaries
Immigon portfolioabbau ag own funds, drawn up in the course of preparing the annual financial statements for the financial year 2017, supports the assessment that in the case of immigon's liquidation two supplementary capital issues with no maturity which ÖVAG Finance (Jersey) Limited ("ÖVAG Finance") and Investkredit Funding Ltd ("IK Funding"), each a subsidiary of immigon, subscribed from the proceeds of their respective hybrid capital issues and still hold can be repaid at full nominal amount.
In accordance with today's resolution by the management board of immigon,
immigon intends to initiate steps to redeem the supplementary capital bonds held
by ÖVAG Finance and IK Funding by mutual agreement in order to allow the
securities issued by ÖVAG Finance (Fixed/Floating Rate Non-cumulative Non-voting
Preferred Securities, XS0201306288) and IK Funding (Subordinated non-cumulative
Limited Recourse Notes, DE0009576108) to be redeemed by the respective issuer.
The respective repayment amount would be the nominal amount. The redemption and
the repayment are subject to approval by the supervisory board of immigon and
the competent corporate bodies of ÖVAG Finance and IK Funding; immigon will
publicly announce the resolutions on the implementation of the intended
measures. The envisaged repayment dates are 22 March 2018 (ÖVAG Finance) and 30
March 2018 (IK Funding). The total amount to be repaid to external investors
(i.e. excluding the securities held by immigon) will be approximately EUR
43,125,000. immigon as a winddown company sees the possibility of a further
reduction in complexity and cost savings deriving from the subsequent
liquidation of the two subsidiaries.
The Preferred Securities of ÖVAG Finance are listed on the Luxembourg stock
exchange and the Amsterdam stock exchange. The Limited Recourse Notes of IK
Funding are listed in Frankfurt and Vienna.
Mandatory information
The following issues of participation capital (Partizipationskapital) of immigon
are admitted to trading on a regulated market in a Member State of the European
Economic Area:
ISIN: XS0359924643 EUR 500,000,000 Perpetual Non Cumulative Participation
Capital Certificates (issued by Banque de Luxembourg as trustee)
Securities issued by immigon are admitted to trading upon immigon's application
at the following stock exchanges:
Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Further inquiry note:
Thomas Heimhofer
immigon portfolioabbau ag
mobil: +43 (676) 790 7890
email to: thomas.heimhofer@immigon.com
issuer: immigon portfolioabbau ag
Peregringasse 2
A-1090 Wien
phone: +43 (0)1 313 40-0
mail: info@immigon.com
WWW: www.immigon.com
