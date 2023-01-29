IAEA Pushes for a Safe Zone in Zaporizhzhia

OrganizationsInternational Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:47 ♦ (Vindobona)

Due to recent attacks in Zaporizhzhia, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) once again called to establish a security zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The IAEA is Calling for a Safe Zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Ralf1969, CC BY-SA 3.0

The IAEA is again pushing for a safe zone around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. Such a zone would ensure that the power plant would not be shelled and that there would be no shelling from there, said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi last night, according to ORF.

As reported by Onvista, the reason for the demand was several detonations near Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Thursday. IAEA experts in the Russian-occupied power plant report such incidents almost daily. Grossi also dismissed Russian allegations that weapons were being stored in Ukraine's Kyiv nuclear power plants.

IAEA teams, stationed at all nuclear power plants since last week, have found nothing incompatible with the safety precautions for such nuclear plants. According to TASS, reported by APA, the Russian side called Grossi's statements unfounded and a provocation.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Russian Permanent Representative to UN in Vienna Says Soon Agreement with IAEA on Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (December 22, 2022)
Explosions at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant Worry IAEA (November 20, 2022)
IAEA Warns of Nuclear Accident at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (September 6, 2022)
Read More
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhya NPP, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, Nuclear Safety, Nuclear Safe Zone, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter