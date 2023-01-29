IAEA Pushes for a Safe Zone in Zaporizhzhia
Due to recent attacks in Zaporizhzhia, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) once again called to establish a security zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The IAEA is again pushing for a safe zone around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. Such a zone would ensure that the power plant would not be shelled and that there would be no shelling from there, said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi last night, according to ORF.
As reported by Onvista, the reason for the demand was several detonations near Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Thursday. IAEA experts in the Russian-occupied power plant report such incidents almost daily. Grossi also dismissed Russian allegations that weapons were being stored in Ukraine's Kyiv nuclear power plants.
IAEA teams, stationed at all nuclear power plants since last week, have found nothing incompatible with the safety precautions for such nuclear plants. According to TASS, reported by APA, the Russian side called Grossi's statements unfounded and a provocation.