How to Register SIM Cards in Austria?

The SIM card (Subscriber Identity Module) is a chip card that is inserted into a mobile phone and serves to identify the user in the network.

Newly purchased SIM cards have had to be registered since the beginning of the year, regardless of whether they are prepaid or postpaid, conventional voice tariffs or pure data tariffs in mobile WLAN routers.

SIM card users with a contract, on the other hand, had to provide their data when the contract was concluded.

As of September 1, 2019, unregistered prepaid value cards can no longer be recharged.

Users of prepaid cards already existing before the turn of the year must therefore have registered their previously anonymous SIM cards by September 1, 2019.

If this does not happen, the card cannot be recharged and can no longer be actively used once the credit has been used.

A workaround would be to recharge the card with a sufficient amount of credit shortly before September 1, 2019 and then be able to use the card without registration for another year.

In order to avoid unpleasant surprises because the mobile phone suddenly stops working, the Austrian Regulatory Authority for Broadcasting and Telecommunications (RTR Rundfunk und Telekom Regulierungs-GmbH) recommends that the registration be completed as soon as possible.

How it works

The operator must enter name, academic degree and date of birth. In the case of legal entities such as associations or limited liability companies, an authorised representative must submit a suitable extract from the register.

The "Identification Regulation" specifies the permissible procedures for the registration: for example with the operator in the shop, with their distribution partners (e.g. mobile phone shops or electronics retailers), by a confirmation of your credit or financial institution or via the Internet using a webcam ("Photoident").

It is best to inquire in advance with your operator which documents you need. This could be, for example, the PUK code.

The successful registration is obligatory for the operators. If they do not comply with this task, penalties of up to 37,000 Euros may be imposed.

Underage users

Underage users can register on their own. The data of the legal representative does not have to be collected additionally.

Costs

Operators may charge fees for registration. In most cases, however, there is a free option via the Internet. Sometimes sales partners and mobile phone shops demand an expense allowance when they carry out the registration.

It is best to ask about the costs and options before buying a prepaid SIM card or before registering.