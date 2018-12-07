How Europe Works - EU Council Presidency Invites to Open Day

The ACV Austria Center Vienna opens its doors and invites all interested parties to visit the premises. / Picture: © IAKW - Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien AG (ACV - Austria Center Vienna) / Andreas Scheiblecker

Feel like a minister one afternoon: This is possible on 19 December, when the Austrian EU Presidency and the Austria Center Vienna invite all interested parties to an "open day".

In the second half of 2018, Austria took over the EU Presidency for the third time after 1998 and 2006. A large number of conferences at ministerial and civil service level take place at the Austria Center Vienna - including the high-level Forum Africa - Europe, where numerous Heads of State and Government of Europe and Africa meet.

The ACV Austria Center Vienna opens its doors and invites all interested parties to visit the premises on 19 December between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., which are otherwise known mainly from television news.

From the arrival of the ministers - the "Doorstep", at which the guests give the first interviews, past the "Handshake" area - the place where the welcoming takes place - the tour continues to the plenary hall, the hall for press conferences and the "Family-Photopoint", where all delegates otherwise gather for a group photo.

In addition to numerous photo opportunities and exclusive insights, the EU Presidency team will provide exciting background information at several stations and will be happy to answer any questions. All those interested are invited free of charge.

When: Wednesday, 19 December from 15 - 18 o'clock

Where: Austria Center Vienna, publicly accessible via U1, Kaisermühlen station - Vienna International Centre