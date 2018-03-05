Hotel Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom to Shine in a New Design

"The Loft" itself, the fine dining restaurant on the 18th floor, is not undergoing any changes / Picture: © Accor Hotels /Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom

The hotel was built in 2010 by French architect Jean Nouvel.

The Pritzker Prize winner is responsible for some of the most spectacular buildings in the world, including the Arab World Institute and Fondation Cartier in Paris, and the Opéra in Lyon. His recent projects include the 142-meter-high Torre Agbar in Barcelona and the Guggenheim museums in Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.



The imposing buildings of the past are a source of inspiration for Nouvel. He has drawn inspiration from Vienna’s Stephansdom and translated the cathedral’s design into the 21st century. "An experience of art and architecture, of history revived in the present."

BARterre: A completely new Bar-Restaurant-Concept for Vienna

According to Carsten Kypke, Executive Chef of the house, a completely new bar-restaurant-concept for Vienna under the name of BARterre is to stir up the gastronomy scene.



A modern, open kitchen invites you to taste. Among other things, guests will be spoiled with "Poke Bowls" - a dish made of raw fish. "The Loft" itself, the fine dining restaurant on the 18th floor, is not undergoing any changes in the course of the facelift. The successful kitchen line of chef Anton Gschwendtner will not be changed.



Exclusive cocktails are to be stirred exclusively behind the bar and assembled in glass. The time of the bar shaker, which shakes up the drinks brutally, is a thing of the past.



A completely new feature is a guest garden that opens up towards the Danube canal and city centre.

The avant-garde have always felt at home in Vienna. At the turn of the 20th century, the Vienna Secession came up with a completely new definition of art. Many other cultural leaders who were ahead of their time found the ideal conditions here for creating something new.



This spirit of inspiration and joy in creativity is evident at Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom. There is experimentation here, crossing the boundaries of convention.

Jean Nouvel has decided, among other things, that the whole hotel should be decorated in the “non-colors” of black, white and gray.

