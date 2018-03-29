Harvard Government Professor Michael Sandel to Lecture Austrian Opposition How to Win Back Popular Support

Is Democracy in Peril - Politics in the Age of Donald Trump / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Me Judice [CC BY 3.0]

Like the triumph of Brexit in the UK, the election of Donald Trump was an angry verdict on decades of rising inequality and a version of globalization that benefits those at the top but leaves ordinary people feeling disempowered.

Mainstream parties are unlikely to win back popular support unless they learn from the populist protest that has displaced them - not by replicating its xenophobia and strident nationalism, but by taking seriously the legitimate grievances with which these ugly sentiments are entangled.

These grievances are not only economic but also moral and cultural; they are not only about wages and jobs but also about social esteem.

Michael J. Sandel is an American philosopher and professor. He is Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Government at Harvard University, where he teaches political philosophy. His writings - on justice, ethics, democracy, and markets - have been translated into 28 languages.

He was born in Minneapolis to a Jewish family, which moved to Los Angeles when he was still a child. He was president of his senior class at Palisades High School and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Brandeis University with a bachelor's degree in politics (1975). He received his doctorate from Balliol College, Oxford, as a Rhodes Scholar, where he studied under philosopher Charles Taylor.

His Harvard course “Justice” has been viewed via online and TV by tens of millions of people around the world.

His global lectures have taken him across five continents and packed such venues as St. Paul’s Cathedral (London), the Sydney Opera House (Australia), and an outdoor stadium in Seoul (S. Korea), where 14,000 people came to hear him speak.

An IWM Non-Resident Permanent Fellow, Sandel is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, has been a visiting professor at the Sorbonne, and delivered the Tanner Lectures on Human Values at Oxford.

Sandel’s books, four of which are available in German, include

> What Money Can’t Buy: The Moral Limits of Markets (Was man für Geld nicht kaufen kann);

> Justice: What’s the Right Thing to Do? (Gerechtigkeit);

> The Case against Perfection: Ethics in the Age of Genetic Engineering (Plädoyer gegen die Perfektion); and

> Public Philosophy: Essays on Morality in Politics (Moral und Politik).

Event Details:

Organized by: IWM - Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen (Institute for Human Sciences)

Discussion Format: Lecture

Title: Michael Sandel: Is Democracy in Peril? - Politics in the Age of Trump

Time & Location: Thursday, 12 April 2018, 5:00pm - 6:30pm, IWM library

Event Link: http://www.iwm.at/events/event/is-democracy-in-peril