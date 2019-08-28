Geopolitical Talks: American Diplomacy in a Disordered World

William Joseph Burns, United States Ambassador / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain]

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the author of "The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for its Renewal".

He retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2014 after a thirty-three-year diplomatic career.

He holds the highest rank in the Foreign Service, career ambassador, and is only the second serving career diplomat in history to become deputy secretary of state.

Prior to his tenure as deputy secretary, Ambassador Burns served from 2008 to 2011 as undersecretary for political affairs.

He was ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008, assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs from 2001 to 2005, and ambassador to Jordan from 1998 to 2001.

Ambassador Burns earned a bachelor’s degree in history from La Salle University and master’s and doctoral degrees in international relations from Oxford University, where he studied as a Marshall Scholar.

He and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters.

In June 2015 he took part in the 63rd Bilderberg Conference in Telfs-Buchen, Austria.

Event Details

William J. Burns: American Diplomacy in a Disordered World

Geopolitical Talks

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 6:00pm - 7:30pm,

IWM library

Registration Link