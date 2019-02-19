Foreign Citizens Make up More Than 30% of the Viennese Population

The largest three foreign nationalities in Austria are German (192,462), Serbian (121,547) and Turkish (117,262). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

According to the preliminary results of Statistics Austria, a total of 1,439,401 people with foreign citizenship lived in Austria on 1 January 2019.

This corresponds to 16.2% of the total population and an increase of 43,521 compared to the beginning of 2018.

The largest three nationalities were German (192,462), Serbian (121,547) and Turkish (117,262).

Compared to the previous year, the strongest increases were for Romanian (+10,429), German (+5,621) and Hungarian (+5,619) nationals.

At the provincial level, Vienna had the largest proportion of foreigners at the beginning of 2019 (30.2%).

Vorarlberg (17.8%) and Salzburg (17.2%) also recorded figures above the national average.

The proportion of foreigners was lowest in Burgenland (8.9%).