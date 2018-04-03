Sponsored
Flughafen Wien: Invitation to the General Meeting 2018
Yesterday; 12:49
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft invites its shareholders to the 30th Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. in Office Park 3, Object 682, Towerstrasse, A-1300 Wien-Flughafen.
Flughafen Wien: Invitation to the General Meeting 2018 / Picture: © Vienna International Airport
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
03.04.2018
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Schwechat, FN 42984 m
ISIN AT00000VIE62
INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
We hereby invite our shareholders to the 30th Annual General…
