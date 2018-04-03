Sponsored
Flughafen Wien: Invitation to the General Meeting 2018

Published: Yesterday; 12:49 · (Vindobona)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft invites its shareholders to the 30th Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. in Office Park 3, Object 682, Towerstrasse, A-1300 Wien-Flughafen.

Flughafen Wien: Invitation to the General Meeting 2018 / Picture: © Vienna International Airport

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

03.04.2018

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Schwechat, FN 42984 m
ISIN AT00000VIE62
INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
We hereby invite our shareholders to the 30th Annual General…

VIA Vienna International Airport, Flughafen Wien
