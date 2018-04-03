Flughafen Wien: Invitation to the General Meeting 2018 / Picture: © Vienna International Airport

03.04.2018

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Schwechat, FN 42984 m

ISIN AT00000VIE62

INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

We hereby invite our shareholders to the 30th Annual General…