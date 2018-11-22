First BMW Z4 'Made in Austria' Has just Rolled off the Production Line

The new BMW Z4 is the successor to BMW models, which were also built in Graz. / Picture: © BMW Group / BMW Austria Gesellschaft mbH

The new BMW Z4 is the successor to BMW models, which were also built in Graz.

The BMW X3 rolled off the assembly line here from 2003 to 2010. Numerous mini models were produced in Graz from 2010 to 2016. The BMW 5 Series has also been produced in Graz since 2018.

A remarkable 75 percent of all automobiles produced in Austria between 2010 and 2017 were BMW vehicles. In total, more than 1.2 million BMW and MINI cars have been produced in Austria since 2003.

In addition, half of all BMW and MINI vehicles worldwide are already equipped with a highly efficient engine from the BMW engine plant in Upper Austria. More than 1.3 million engines are built here every year.