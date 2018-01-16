FACC Continues to Climb in the Third Quarter 2017/18 / Picture: © FACC

* Revenues increased by 8.8 % at record level of EUR 564.0 mill.

* Strong increase in product related revenues and ongoing high utilization in

all segments

* Earnings significantly above previous years level

* Market demand for new efficient aircrafts remains at high levels

* Management confirms positive outlook for the business year

Unchanged from the previous periods, the growth drivers remain in the area of

product sales. The Boeing 737, Boeing 787, Airbus A320 Family, Airbus A330,

Airbus A350 XWB and Bombardier Challenger 350 and Embraer Legacy 450/500

programs, as well as revenue from the respective engine families, continue to

contribute to the Group's growth. In addition, stable revenues from the

Bombardier C-Series and Global 5000/6000 Business Jets programs contributed to

growth.

Earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 61.7 million in the first

nine months of 2017/18 (comparative period 2016/17: EUR 5.6 million). The

increase in product deliveries and the sustained implementation of operational

measures continue to lead to a significant increase in operating earnings

compared to previous periods.

Furthermore, positive one-time effects amounting to EUR 21.5 million were taken

into account in the consolidated profit for the first nine months. Of this

amount, EUR 15.9 million is attributable to the Engines & Nacelles segment and

EUR 5.6 million to the Interiors segment. Adjusted for these effects, the

Group's EBIT in the first nine months amounts to EUR 40.1 million.

Growth and earnings improvments in all segments

All three segments - Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles and Interiors - reported

increases in both sales and EBIT in the first nine months of 2017/18 compared to

the prior-year period. Following a negative EBIT in the same period of the

previous year, the Engines & Nacelles and Interiors segments, as expected,

contributed to the EBIT turnaround by successfully implementing efficiency

improvements, learning curve effects and automation measures.

Outlook

The growth trend in the civil aviation industry will continue in the future

according to the current market assessments: Analyzes of the OEMs confirm the

constant annual increase in passenger volume of around 5%. Over the next 20

years, the fleet of aircraft worldwide will more than double from currently

21,000 commercial aircraft (Source: Market Outlook - Boeing 2017) to 46,950

aircraft by 2036. From the existing fleet 17,900 aircraft will be taken out of

service and replaced by modern aircraft. According to this assessment, there is

a need for 41,000 new aircraft within the next 20 years. The demand for business

jets is also gradually recovering following the significant slump in the global

financial crisis in 2008. According to experts, the business jet market is set

to climb into a climb over the next ten years.

The management is sticking to the goals of the year as a whole and, from today's

perspective, expects sales to increase to around EUR 740 - 750 million. Based on

the milestone achieved in the context of efficiency and cost optimization

initiatives, management expects a significant increase in earnings compared to

the previous year, and expects an operating result (adjusted for one-time

effects) of EUR 45-50 million for the 2017/18 financial year. This corresponds

to an EBIT margin of approximately 6%.

