FACC AG / Quarterly Report According to Art.126 Stock Exchange Act

Published: 10 hours ago; 09:23 · (Vindobona)

FACC AG is declaring the following financial reports below.

FACC is declaring its quarterly report / Picture: © Vindobona

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 16.01.2018
Publication Location: http://www.facc.com/content/download/5593/45930/file/FACC-Zwischenbericht_Q3_EN.pdf

issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

FACC
ISIN
AT00000FACC2
