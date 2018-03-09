Extremism-Gate: Special Session of Austrian National Council Convened

The premises of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism were searched / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Österreichische Außenministerium [CC BY 2.0]

What happened?



On 28 February 2018, the premises of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT - Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz und Terrorbekämpfung) and various private residences were searched by employees of officials of the Task Force for Combating Street Crime (EGS - Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität).



The reason for the house searches was a preliminary investigation by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office into suspected abuse of office.



Heavily armed officers of the "Task Force for Combating Street Crime" are alleged to have searched the premises of BVT and private dwellings with storm hoods and bulletproof vests.



The background to this is the accusation of data misuse and embezzlement of funds. Three employees were suspended.



According to local media reports (Standard, Profil, ORF), the searches were allegedly accompanied by the seizure of data that is not directly related to the ongoing investigation. The hard disk of the head of the BVT extremism unit, Sibylle Geißler, was allegedly copied and taken away.

Why are these events to be qualified as "somewhat opaque"?



This week, the Justice Department got involved in the affair. It is to be checked whether the Public Prosecutor's Office has acted correctly and how the searches were carried out by order of the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA).



The Secretary General of the Ministry of Justice, Christian Pilnacek, denied on Friday that the house search confiscated documents on extremism investigations by the BVT. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior has no access to the seized data, but only the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA).



According to Pilnacek, the decision was taken jointly by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of the Interior. However, the house search had been carried out by the public prosecutor's office:"The seizure was carried out by these experts, not by the police. The data are all located in a particularly secure room of the WKStA. The only person who has access to this room is the lead prosecutor and the responsible IT expert."



Justice Minister Josef Moser (ÖVP) had previously stressed that he wanted to get an idea of the affair - next week he is expecting a report on the situation. The facts and the arguments and circumstances that have become known to the public "require immediate reporting", Moser told an EU Council of Ministers in Brussels.

For this reason, a report was given to the public prosecutor's office to explain in all directions why house searches were carried out and whether the principle of proportionality had been adhered to. Moser promises "full clarification", but did not want to comment on the matter for the time being. Preliminary suspicions won't help anyone.

He assured however, that "I will do everything in my power to bring transparency to the matter and to inform the public. The Ministry of Justice will take care of the "full investigation".



The opposition has already taken a stand: SPÖ party leader Christian Kern criticized that "an obviously well-founded investigation by the public prosecutor's office is being used to carry out the politically desired restructuring of the security forces". Together with Neos and Liste Pilz, he therefore wants to quote Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) to parliament.



Kern is "deeply concerned" that confidence in the security services has been "massively shaken" by the causa. Especially in today's world, he said, one cannot afford to "have an inoperable secret service and experience how BVT dissolves into its constituent parts". It is an internal battle on the open stage between ÖVP and FPÖ departments.



The fact that the task force for combating street crime was called in for house searches is, to put it mildly, a process worthy of clarification. There is a suspicion that this unit was only used "because the chief of operations is a prominent FPÖ politician and trade unionist". It was "completely inexplicable"why the hard disk of the head of the BVT extremism unit was copied.

What's next?

Meanwhile, the Neos have convened the National Security Council.

"If the accusations are correct, it's a mess and a scandal,"party leader Matthias Strolz explained on Friday.

"The matter stinks to high heaven." According to Strolz, it is deeply disturbing that a unit, which in itself is not responsible for this, is supposed to have carried out the house search at the BVT and allegedly took highly sensitive intelligence information with it in copy.



About BVT - Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT - Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz und Terrorismusbekämpfung) is a police organization that acts as a domestic intelligence agency.



It is tasked with the protection of constitutional organs of the Republic of Austria and their ability to function.



The agency was created from the Austrian State police, as well as various special task forces targeting organized crime and terrorism that were under the direction of the Directorate General for Public Security (Generaldirektion für die öffentliche Sicherheit, "GDföS"), which itself is a department of the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

The BVT publishes the Verfassungsschutzbericht, an annual report on the status of the protection of the constitution.



The legal basis for the BVT is the Sicherheitspolizeigesetz ("Federal Security Police Act").

The BVT exists as a federal office with nine bureaus in each of the states of Austria.