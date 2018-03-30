Sponsored
Article Tools

Eurowings also Expands Vienna Connections

Published: Yesterday; 15:28 · (Vindobona) · Sponsored Content

With the summer flight schedule 2018 Eurowings, the discount airline subsidiary of Lufthansa, is adding new destinations from Vienna to Corfu, Larnaca, Catania, Chania, Kos, Heraklion and Rhodes.

Eurowings is stationing six aircraft at the Vienna hub. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Eurowings is stationing six aircraft at the Vienna hub.

Numerous new flight connections are to contribute to growth at this location.

These seven new routes to popular holiday destinations in Greece, Italy and Cyprus are designed to provide additional new services for air travelers.

The airline has also added an A340 to its fleet and operates a daily service between Vienna and Düsseldorf.

Larnaca in Cyprus is served twice a week, as well as Catania in Italy.

From 1 May, there will be two weekly connections to Corfu and four weekly connections to Rhodes in Greece.

On 2 May 2018 Eurowings will fly to Chania three times a week and twice a week to Kos in Greece.

From 4 May 2018, the German low-cost carrier will also be connecting Vienna with Heraklion in Greece three times a week.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Read More
Eurowings, Lufthansa, Corfu, Larnaca, Catania, Chania, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes, VIA Vienna International Airport
Featured
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter