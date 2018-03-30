Eurowings also Expands Vienna Connections

Eurowings is stationing six aircraft at the Vienna hub. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Eurowings is stationing six aircraft at the Vienna hub.

Numerous new flight connections are to contribute to growth at this location.

These seven new routes to popular holiday destinations in Greece, Italy and Cyprus are designed to provide additional new services for air travelers.

The airline has also added an A340 to its fleet and operates a daily service between Vienna and Düsseldorf.

Larnaca in Cyprus is served twice a week, as well as Catania in Italy.

From 1 May, there will be two weekly connections to Corfu and four weekly connections to Rhodes in Greece.

On 2 May 2018 Eurowings will fly to Chania three times a week and twice a week to Kos in Greece.

From 4 May 2018, the German low-cost carrier will also be connecting Vienna with Heraklion in Greece three times a week.