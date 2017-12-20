Sponsored
Energie AG Oberösterreich / Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act

Published: December 20, 2017; 11:17 · (Vindobona)

Energie AG Oberösterreich is declaring the following financial reports below.

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Energie AG Oberösterreich is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange
Act

This article includes a total of 201 words.

