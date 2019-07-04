Don't Smoke - Austria to Finally Ban Smoking in Bars and Restaurants

Life-saver: Smoking ban in restaurants from 1 November. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Developed by AIGA. [Public Domain]

It took a long time, but now it is fixed. From 1 November 2019, smoking will no longer be permitted in restaurants, bars and other gastronomic establishments.

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) approved in the National Council a corresponding proposal by SPÖ, NEOS and NOW. Only the FPÖ disapproved.

In 2018 the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition had overturned the already decided absolute smoking ban in the catering trade despite massive concerns of health experts and opposition.

In several hearings of the Health Committee of the National Council the dangers of passive smoking in restaurants were pointed out.

Statistics from Krebshilfe and the Medical Association show that in Austria every year 14,000 smokers die directly and 1,000 people indirectly from the consequences of passive smoking.

With the current introduction of the ban, the members of parliament are also taking into account the demands of the "Don't Smoke" petition for a smokeless gastronomy.

Massive criticism of the smoking prohibition still comes from the FPÖ, which sees a restriction of personal liberties in it.

Background

The situation in Austria is characterised by a relatively high proportion of smokers among adolescents, especially in large cities.

It took several attempts to shape the protection of non-smokers politically. In March 2018, the National Council even passed a resolution to revoke the general ban on smoking in gastronomy in 2015, which should have taken effect from 1 May 2018.

In 1985, for the first time in Austria, an employee protection ordinance stipulated that employers must ensure that non-smokers are not exposed to tobacco smoke at their workplace (essentially indoors).

Exceptions apply to workplaces where smoking is typical, i.e. restaurants and tobacconists. It could not be seen that the conditions at workplaces were controlled by the state or that employers who failed to comply with their duty were sanctioned.

To protect against the effects of tobacco smoke, the Austrian Tobacco and Nonsmoker Protection Act introduced a smoking ban on 1 January 2009.

> The smoking ban has been in force since 1 January 2009 in rooms used for teaching and further training purposes, for negotiation purposes and for school sports activities,

> in rooms of public places and

> in the rooms of the gastronomy serving the administration of food or drinks.

Since the relevant regulations were not exactly implemented with certain exceptions for very small restaurants and with regard to separated smoking areas and there were many complaints about them in the population, the National Council had decided in July 2015 on an amendment which bans smoking in all restaurants as of May 2018 as well as at tent festivals in general.

Only in hotels are smoking rooms allowed without service.

After the announcement by the new ÖVP-FPÖ government in 2017 that it intended to reverse this amendment, the "Don't smoke" petition for a referendum in 2018 was submitted with 881,569 signatures to maintain the planned 2015 regulation.

Nevertheless, on 22 March 2018, the National Council decided to amend the law that had already been passed before it came into force, so that the previous regulation, which provides for exceptions to the ban on smoking in gastronomy, remains in force.

Following the premature disintegration of the ÖVP-FPÖ coalition in May 2019, the originally planned general smoking ban is now to be implemented.

On 2 July 2019, the National Council finally decided that the smoking ban, which originally came into force on 1 May 2018, would take effect on 1 November 2019.