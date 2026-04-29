Digital Milestone in Upper Austria: Google Breaks Its Silence in Kronstorf

Google announced that it will build a data center in Kronstorf, Upper Austria, to meet the growing demand for Google’s digital services and AI offerings. / Picture: © Google Austria

Google’s long-awaited Kronstorf project—a massive data center in Linz-Land—has finally broken ground. After the tech giant secured the site in 2008, the area remained shrouded in mystery for years. With the official groundbreaking ceremony led by Governor Thomas Stelzer, State Minister of Economic Affairs Markus Achleitner, and Google Regional Director Christine Antlanger-Winter, speculation is finally over.

A Powerhouse for Artificial Intelligence

The new data center addresses the high computing demands driven by Google Cloud services, YouTube streaming, and artificial intelligence (AI). The facility is designed for a capacity of up to 150 megawatts.

For the Upper Austria region, the project represents a massive boost to innovation. In addition to creating around 100 direct jobs for highly qualified technicians, thousands more jobs are expected to be created indirectly in the construction industry and among regional suppliers.

Educational Partnership: A breeding ground for AI talent

A central pillar of the project is the close collaboration with the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria. Together, they are developing new curricula and certification programs in AI competencies. In this way, Google aims to ensure that the necessary skilled workers are trained directly in the region.

Additionally, starting in 2026, the “Digital Talent Award powered by Google” will be presented to support young researchers and students at the University of Applied Sciences' campuses in Hagenberg and Steyr.

Sustainability: Waste Heat Recycled, Water Protected

In times of energy crisis, the efficiency of such large-scale facilities is under particular scrutiny. Google is pursuing an ambitious goal in Kronstorf. The data center is set to operate around the clock using CO₂-free energy by 2030. To this end, photovoltaic systems will be installed on the green roofs.

The heat generated by the servers will be made available free of charge to potential customers for district heating networks or industrial processes. Only the local infrastructure for the connection still needs to be finalized. To offset the water consumption from cooling, Google is cooperating with the Provincial Fisheries Association. A special fund is intended to support the restoration of the Enns River ecosystem. In this way, the company is contributing to projects such as “We Nature Enns,” which aim to restore the river to a near-natural state.

Transparency for the Public

To make the “black box” of the data center tangible for local residents, a dedicated information center is being built on-site. Here, the public will gain insights into how the digital infrastructure works and the sustainability measures that have been implemented.

With this prestigious project, Upper Austria is solidifying its reputation as a leading economic and technology hub. As Governor Stelzer aptly put it: “It’s not just about using the technologies of tomorrow, but developing them right here with us.”

Google Austria