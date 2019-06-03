Criticism of the Lack of Foreign and European Policy Reports

Schieder calls for Foreign and European Policy Reports for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 to be submitted to the National Council. / Picture: © SPÖ Presse und Kommunikation

In a motion the SPÖ calls for foreign and European policy reports for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Since 1975, such reports have been prepared annually by the Foreign Ministry and submitted to the National Council.

According to Andreas Schieder's criticism, the last report dates back to 2015 and the Foreign Ministers Sebastian Kurz and Karin Kneissl broke with the practice of submitting an annual report.

Schieder is convinced that the foreign and European policy report has a long tradition in Austria's foreign policy discourse.

Since 1975 it has been prepared and presented by the Ministry responsible for foreign policy with great continuity on an annual basis.

It not only serves to report to Parliament on fundamental foreign policy issues, but is also an opportunity for the public to obtain information on foreign policy and thus to stimulate a broader foreign policy discourse.

A glance at the website of the BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs shows that the last report was prepared for the year 2015. This continuity was then broken. Accordingly, in the last two years under Foreign Minister Kurz, no foreign and European policy report has been produced. Foreign Minister Kneissl had also not produced a report since taking over the ministry in 2017.

For this reason, the undersigned members of parliament table the following motion for a resolution that the National Council is to pass: "The Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs is requested to submit the foreign and European policy reports for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 immediately and to forward them to the National Council".