Cooperation between New York's 'Met' and Austrian Museums: Maximilian I - The Last Knight

"The Last Knight: The Art, Armor, and Ambition of Maximilian I" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art ("The Me") in New York City. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The exhibition was opened by Federal Minister Schallenberg.

"Austria owes part of its impressive cultural heritage to the Habsburgs' centuries-long reign. Maximilian I, who did not receive the same attention as some others, played a unique role in European history," said Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Art and Culture, at the opening of the exhibition

The marriage to Maria of Burgundy, who came from one of the most culturally fervent ruling dynasties, was essential. With this connection, the foundation had been laid for one of the largest art collections that had formed the basis for the Museum of Art History, the Albertina and other museums in Austria.

"Maximilian liked to surround himself with scientists and scholars and became a passionate supporter of the arts," said Schallenberg.

He and his contemporaries had stayed with both feet on the ground at the beginning of a new age of the Renaissance.

"Maximilian, who at the time used modern means of communication, had a penchant for self-expression. Among other things, he developed a typeface that is still used today by the New York Times," added the Minister of Culture.

Schallenberg described the exhibition as "a wonderful example of a fruitful cultural exchange between the USA and Austria" and as "a successful collaboration between the Metropolitan Museum of Art and some of Austria's leading museums, such as the Museum of Art History.

About the Exhibition "The Last Knight: The Art, Armor, and Ambition of Maximilian I"

The first major exhibition to focus on the critical role that armor played in the life and ambitions of Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459–1519) will open at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on October 7, 2019.

Coinciding with the 500th anniversary of Maximilian’s death, The Last Knight: The Art, Armor, and Ambition of Maximilian I will bring together more than 180 objects selected from some 30 public and private collections in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States.

It will be the most comprehensive loan exhibition of European arms and armor in decades.

The Last Knight: The Art, Armor, and Ambition of Maximilian I

Exhibition Dates: October 7, 2019 - January 5, 2020

Exhibition Location: The Met Fifth Avenue, Floor 2, The Tisch Galleries, Gallery 899, 1000 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10028, USA

Link: https://www.metmuseum.org/press/exhibitions/2019/the-last-knight