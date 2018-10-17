Contemporary Artists from Vienna - Memories of the City where I Lived

The "Vienna Art Box" offers works of art from Vienna about Vienna / Picture: © KMG Kultur und Medien GmbH / Vienna Art Box

The startup "Vienna Art Box" presents the current Viennese art scene away from the elitist gallery business and aims to inspire the general public for contemporary art from Vienna.

On Mariahilfer Strasse, in the bookshop Frick am Graben and at other locations (see below) new exclusive print editions from the Vienna Art Box are shown.

These are limited and signed prints of artworks by Klaus Hollauf, Julia Faber, Golif, Wiener Wolke and Marlies Plank, among others.

The artists have found very different and consistently interesting ways of portraying their living environment.

The humorous processing of clichés is applied as well as a critical examination of the history of the city and its social conditions.

The aim of the "Vienna Art Box" is to bring art to the customer and to offer outstanding quality at affordable prices.

The works of art were created in various styles and techniques. They are published in an edition of 200 pieces as limited Fine Art Editions. Each work is signed and numbered by the artist.

Among the artists are young talents as well as established prize winners.

Locations of the Vienna Art Box

Kunstsupermarkt

Mariahilfer Straße 103, 1060 Wien

(Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11:00 - 19:00 h, Saturday 10:00 - 18:00 h)

Kunsthaus Wien

Untere Weißgerberstraße 13, 1030 Wien

Bank Austria Kunstforum Wien

Freyung 8, 1010 Wien

Kunsthistorisches Museum

Burgring 5, 1010 Wien

Facultas im NIG Neues Institutsgebäude

Universitätsstraße 7, 1010 Wien

Buchhandlung Frick am Graben

Graben 27, 1010 Wien

Buchhandlung Frick Schönbrunner Straße

Schönbrunner Straße 261, 1120 Wien

Frameshore

Theobaldgasse 14, 1060 Wien

Further information can be found under the following link: www.viennaartbox.com