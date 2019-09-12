Comeback of Albrecht Dürer's Young Hare

Albrecht Dürer's most famous of all nature studies is the watercolour "Young Hare" from 1502. / Picture: © Albertina, Vienna

The exhibition, supplemented by valuable international loans, presents Dürer's drawings, prints and paintings.

At its reopening in 2003, the Albertina welcomed half a million visitors to its last Dürer exhibition.

With more than 100 drawings, a dozen paintings, personal notes and other rare documents, the work of this Renaissance genius is now shown more comprehensively than ever before.

Historical Collection of the Albertina

With almost 140 works, the Albertina possesses the most important collection of drawings by Albrecht Dürer in the world. The collection history of his œuvre in the Albertina is of particular importance: its provenance can be traced back to the year 1528 without interruption, thus forming a conglomerate of Dürer's studio that has been closed for almost 500 years. Like no other collection, the collection therefore offers the ideal starting point for approaching his personal conception of art, which was influenced by the ideas of early humanism.

The hare is depicted on the almost square paper in the falling diagonal from top left to bottom right in a squatting position. Following this diagonal, the hare looks into the space outside the picture surface. This results in the three-quarter profile. The head, the ears and the chest are shown in bottom view, the back and the hind leg in top view. Thus everything essential of the complexity of the hare is shown. The ground is watercolored and ranges from fawn to grey-brown to broken white. The rhythmically structured layers of hair are set on this foundation. The drawing of the hair illustrates the fur stretching in the squatting position and also the soft, shiny haptics of the fur.

The ears are drawn more concisely. The brush stroke is short and scarce. The right ear is bent to the back, but turned to the outside. Together with the eye, which is also turned towards the observer, it symbolizes animal perception.

A window cross is reflected in the eye. The left ear, like the left eye, is turned away from the observer. The shadow of the hare as well as the long vibes on the upper lip and eyes fall into the invisible space into which this eye looks.

International loans united

The Albertina was able to secure important international loans for the exhibition of the century: The Adoration of the Magi from the Uffizi, the shocking and ruthless self-portrait of the naked Albrecht Dürer from Weimar, The Torture of Ten Thousand from the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, Jesus among the scribes from the Museum Thyssen-Bornemisza and from the neighbouring Prado Dürer's probably most beautiful portrait of a man. The Albertina presents his late painting of the last Dutch journey, St. Jerome, together with all the related studies.

Art historical sensations

In recent years the Dürer specialist and curator of the exhibition, Christof Metzger, has revalued the holdings of the Albertina, the world's most important Dürer drawing and watercolour collection. Most surprising are his reflections on the great nature studies of the first years of the 16th century - the field hare or the large piece of lawn - and on the chiaroscuro studies on coloured papers, such as the famous Praying Hands, which all lead to the limits of what is possible with pen and brush. They are demonstration pieces that demonstrated the master's perfect drawing and painting skills to every visitor in Dürer's studio. They are not pre-studies, but autonomous pictures, virtuoso pieces that demonstrate the master's stupendous skill and the spiritual depth of his conception of nature.

Curator's tour

The highlights of the exhibition can be viewed on Wednesday, 25 September at 17.30 in a curatorial tour with Christof Metzger.

Guided tour fee per person EUR 4 (excl. admission) Tickets available at the ticket office (on the day of the tour). Limited number of participants. No registration possible | first come, first served. Meeting point: Harriet Hartmann Court in the entrance area of the museum.

The exhibition can be seen from 20 September 2019 to 6 January 2020.