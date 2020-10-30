Charitable Actions of Austrian Embassies All Over the World
Austrian Embassies all over the world made an effort to celebrate the national holiday accordingly by supporting local charities and people who need it most. From Tel Aviv to Buenos Aires and from Washington to Zagreb, many embassies organized different types of aid projects for locals.
Among many other Austrian embassies worldwide, the Embassy in Washington, D.C. organized support for a local charitable solution. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ajimoody [CC BY-SA 3.0]
With the presence of the pandemic, this year's national holiday in Austria was an exceptional one. The Austrian embassies all over the world still tried to make the best out of it.
On the initiative of Hannah Liko, the Austrian ambassador in Tel Aviv, a large number of Austrian embassies supported local charitable organizations instead of holding receptions.
These charitable organizations support people who are particularly suffering from the current situation. …
