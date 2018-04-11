Alexander Labak: "Casinos Austria International will not be sold, but restructured" / Picture: © Casinos Austria International

According to reports in the news magazines "News" and "Trend", Casinos Austria stops selling the foreign holding company Casinos Austria International.

Alexander Labak, CEO of CASAG Casinos Austria AG, confirms that the restructuring is now planned instead of the sale of CAI. "The Management Board and the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to this end."

The company to be restructured is to be divided into three groups:

1) Foreign casinos whose majority is held by CASAG,

2) Casinos held as financial investments and

3) Casinos whose sale is planned due to non-profitability.

The Tyrolean Alexander Labak studied Commercial Sciences (Handelswissenschaften) at the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration, graduating with a Master's degree in 1986 and a doctorate in 1988.

He received an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1990.

He worked for various companies in Europe, including Deutsche Bank from 1999 to 2004, where he was a member of the Supervisory Board of DB Privat- & Geschäftskunden AG and from 2004 to 2006 for Mastercard as President of Europe.

On June 1, 2017 he joined the Management Board of Casinos Austria AG.

On 1 July 2017 he succeeded Karl Stoss as Managing Director and became also Chairman of the Austrian Lotteries.

Labak's contract will initially run until the end of 2019.



After Leo Wallner (CEO from 1968 to 2007) and Karl Stoss (CEO from 2007 to 2017), he is only the third CEO in the history of Casinos Austria.

Casinos Austria, formed in 1967 and based in Austria, is a gaming corporation that owns and operates casinos around the globe. It is one of the largest casino operators in the world.

Casinos Austria together with its partners operate in about 40 land-based casinos in 16 countries, 8 shipboard casinos, 15 slot parlors, a range of lottery products in Argentina, and one online gambling platform.

Together the CAI (Casinos Austria International) Group's gaming entertainment operations feature over 750 gaming tables and 7,600 gambling machines.