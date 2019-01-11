Sponsored
Carlos Morales Dávila - New Permanent Representative of Nicaragua Presents Credentials

Published: January 11, 2019; 16:48 · (Vindobona)

The new Permanent Representative of Nicaragua to the United Nations (Vienna), Carlos Morales Dávila, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

Ambassador of Nicaragua, Carlos Morales Dávila (left) with Yury Fedotov (right) / Picture: © UNIS United Nations Information Service

During his career, Mr. Morales has served in various capacities, among them:

Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva (2017 - present);

Specialist in International Politics, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2014-2017);

Subscriber and Analyst, Pledge Automobile Insurance (2010-2011); and

Research Assistant,…

Embassies, UN United Nations, Nicaragua, Carlos Morales Davila
