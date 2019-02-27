Sponsored
Burger King Austria Acquires Rosenberger Motorway Restaurants
The Austrian franchisee TQSR of the US fast food chain Burger King has purchased 100% of the shares in Rosenberger Restaurant GmbH, which is currently undergoing restructuring, and is financing the 20% quota offered to creditors in the restructuring plan. The transaction value for the 14 Rosenberger Restaurant locations, including the net financial liabilities assumed, amounts to approximately EUR 9 million.
