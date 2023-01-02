Robert Menasse Wins the Bruno Kreisky Award for the Political Book 2022
The Bruno Kreisky Award for the Political Book 2022 will reward several persons and organizations for their outstanding work in the fields of equality, democracy, solidarity and tolerance. Austrian author Robert Menasse is honored this year for the political book.
The Bruno Kreisky Award for the Political Book 2022 goes to Robert Menasse for the novel “Die Erweiterung”. According to the jury, the work, the sequel to Menasse's EU bestseller "Die Hauptstadt", combines expertise, irony, and a strong European heart. Menasse follows his sister Eva with the award, who was honored last year for "Dunkelblum". Salman Rushdie, however, received the award for his complete journalistic work, according to Volksblatt.
"His name and his work are symbols of the universal power of the freedom of the word and the price one can pay for it," said a broadcast on Sunday about the honoree, who was seriously injured in the assassination of a religious fanatic last year, Volksblatt further stated.
This year's special award "Arbeitswelten - Bildungswelten" goes to Alexia Weiss for " Zerschlagt das Schulsystem und baut es neu“, while there are two recognition prizes. Judith Kohlenberger is hereby honored for her essay "Das Fluchtparadox" and Marlene Engelhorn for her book "Geld". Finally, an award for special publishing achievements goes to the publishers Kremayr & Scheriau, which published, among other things, Bruno Kreisky's memoirs.
Since 1993, political literature that stands for freedom, equality, social justice, solidarity, and tolerance has been awarded in the spirit of Bruno Kreisky's life's work. The Karl Renner Institute in cooperation with the Social Democratic Parliamentary Club and the Social Democratic educational organization awards the Bruno Kreisky Prize for the political book annually. The award ceremony will now take place in Vienna in the first half of 2023.