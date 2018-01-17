Brau Union AG Acquires Interest in Traditional Company Ammersin
Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH will continue to operate separately from Brau Union Österreich as an independent drinks wholesaler on the Austrian market, and will continue to be managed by the existing Ammersin leadership team. One extra member will be appointed to the board alongside existing members.
The family business with its about 100 employees, and whose sixth generation of managers is waiting in the wings, is particularly well known as a wholesaler of beverage brands and speciality beers.
The investment in Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH will not mean any changes
for the business policies of Brau Union Österreich and Rudolf
Ammersin GesmbH. Brau Union Österreich will continue to work in close
partnership with all drinks retailers in the market.
Zwtl.: Ammersin: A 120-year-old passion for beverages!
Since its inception in 1897, Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH has been
providing Austria’s restaurant owners and the local retail trade with
the best domestic and international products. The long‑established
company headquartered in Brunn am Gebirge is today run by Sigrid
Wiegand, representing the fifth generation of owner-operators. Strong
values centred on quality, partnership and sustainability provide the
motivation for these ambassadors of good taste in their ongoing quest
to find new and exciting products. This results in innovation born of
tradition - for all customers. In 2017, Ammersin celebrated its 120th
anniversary. With a range of some 7,500 carefully selected items,
Ammersin is in a strong position as an importer of beverages
including (sparkling) wines, spirits and (craft) beers as well as
ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.
