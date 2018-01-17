Brau Union AG acquires interest in traditional company Ammersin / Picture: © Flickr

The family business with its about 100 employees, and whose sixth generation of managers is waiting in the wings, is particularly well known as a wholesaler of beverage brands and speciality beers.

The investment in Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH will not mean any changes

for the business policies of Brau Union Österreich and Rudolf

Ammersin GesmbH. Brau Union Österreich will continue to work in close

partnership with all drinks retailers in the market.

Zwtl.: Ammersin: A 120-year-old passion for beverages!

Since its inception in 1897, Rudolf Ammersin GesmbH has been

providing Austria’s restaurant owners and the local retail trade with

the best domestic and international products. The long‑established

company headquartered in Brunn am Gebirge is today run by Sigrid

Wiegand, representing the fifth generation of owner-operators. Strong

values centred on quality, partnership and sustainability provide the

motivation for these ambassadors of good taste in their ongoing quest

to find new and exciting products. This results in innovation born of

tradition - for all customers. In 2017, Ammersin celebrated its 120th

anniversary. With a range of some 7,500 carefully selected items,

Ammersin is in a strong position as an importer of beverages

including (sparkling) wines, spirits and (craft) beers as well as

ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.

