Bosch Austria Boosts Sales by 8% and Invests €120 Million in R&D

Dr. Klaus Peter Fouquet, Bosch Austria CEO, at the Bosch Group's 2018 Annual Press Conference / Picture: © Robert Bosch AG / APA-Fotoservice/Schedl

The number of Bosch employees in Austria remained stable at around 2,900 in 2017.



"Austria remains an important market for Bosch," said Fouquet. Bosch got off to a good start in Austria in 2018. Bosch Austria's sales in the first quarter of 2018 are higher than in the previous year. "We continue to see favorable growth and earnings prospects for 2018," says the Bosch manager.



2018 will be a unique year for Bosch in Austria. Robert Bosch GmbH was founded in Vienna on July 1, 1918. Bosch has thus been represented in Austria with its own regional company for 100 years now.



In the Mobility Solutions business sector, Bosch recorded particularly strong growth in Austria in fiscal 2017. This development was mainly due to good business in the original equipment sector and the sustained high demand for injection systems for large engines and for exhaust aftertreatment systems, on which the Bosch plant in Hallein is concentrated.



The Energy and Building Technology division developed positively in the year under review, which is attributable to the positive course of business with building security and thermotechnology products.



The Industrial Technology and Consumer Goods divisions also performed positively in the previous year. This is primarily due to the good demand for industrial technology in the plastics and mechanical engineering sectors and for household appliances.



As in previous years, Bosch continued with important future projects in 2017. These included research and development expenses of more than 120 million euros as well as investments of 23.8 million euros. Capital expenditure in 2017 was 13.1 percent higher than in the previous year.



Bosch operates international development competence centers for mobility technology at its locations in Vienna, Linz, and Hallein. This makes Austria an important development location for all types of drives within the Bosch Group.



In addition, the developers at the Vienna site map the entire software know-how on the Internet of Things. Within the Bosch Group, they make valuable contributions to the development of innovative solutions in areas such as connected mobility or smart home. In the development area, the company employs more than 1,000 people in Austria. Bosch is still looking for good developers. In the development area alone, Bosch plans to hire an additional 95 engineers this year.



