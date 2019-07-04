Beach Volleyball - Vienna Major 2019 on the Danube Island

The 2019 Vienna Major will be in Vienna again. Austria is home to some of the most loyal beach volleyball fans, and between July 31 and August 4, thousands of fanatical spectators will watch the greatest teams battle it out for golden glory. / Picture: © ACTS Sportveranstaltungen GmbH / Beach Majors GmbH / Joerg Mitter

After the success of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Cup 2017 and the first Vienna Major 2018, the world elite of beach volleyball will return to the location Danube Island (Donauinsel).

For the second time, Vienna will host the Beach Major Series of tournaments, which brings international beach volleyball stars onto the playing field.

According to Vienna Tourism, the…