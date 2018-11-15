Austria's Foreign Trade - Imports Increased by 5.5%, Exports by 6.5 / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Danny Cornelissen [http://www.portpictures.nl]

According to preliminary results from Statistik Austria, imports adjusted for working days increased by 5.5% and exports by 6.2% in this period.

Austria imported goods worth 72.45 billion euros (+5.8%) from the Member States of the European Union during the reporting period. The value of goods exported to these countries also recorded an increase compared to the same period of the previous year (+7.3%) and amounted to 69.91 billion euro.

The trade deficit with the European Union amounted to 2.53 billion euro.

Foreign trade with third countries showed an increase both in imports (+5.0% to 29.98 billion euros) and exports (+4.6% to 29.34 billion euros) compared to the same period of the previous year. This resulted in a trade balance liability with third countries of EUR 0.64 billion (see Table 1).

August 2018 monthly result: Imports +2.7%, Exports +5.0

In August 2018, the value of imports of goods was 11.90 bn euro, an increase of 2.7% compared with August 2017. Exports of goods amounted to 11.32 bn euro (+5.0%). The trade balance showed a liability of 0.59 billion euros. Adjusted for working days, imports rose by 4.4% and exports by 5.2%.

In August 2018, Austria imported goods worth 8.32 billion euros from the member states of the European Union and exported goods worth 7.85 billion euros to these countries. Compared with August 2017, both intra-EU imports (+2.9%) and intra-EU exports (+7.0%) increased. This led to a trade deficit of 0.47 bn euro with the Member States of the European Union.

Imports from third countries amounted to 3.58 bn euro and increased by 2.3% compared to the same month of the previous year; extra-EU exports increased only slightly (+0.8% to 3.47 bn euro). The resulting negative trade balance with third countries amounted to 0.12 billion euros.