Austria's Economic Upturn will Continue in the First Half of 2018

Promising outlook: Many economic indicators were close to historic highs at the beginning of the year, signaling a continuation of strong economic growth. / Picture: © Flickr

The broad-based economic upswing will continue in the first half of 2018, according to the National Bank.



The recovery is supported by both domestic and foreign demand, confirmed the OeNB Austrian National Bank.



For the first quarter, the central bank is now a bit more optimistic than last. The growth forecast for the first three months has been revised upwards by 0.1 percentage points. Gross domestic product (GDP) is now expected to increase by 0.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter.



For the second quarter, the OeNB also forecasts GDP growth of 0.8 percent. Growth will be about twice as high as the average since 2000.



"For the year as a whole, at least the same level of economic growth as in the previous year is emerging," the OeNB said in its press release on the recently released economic indicator. In 2017, the economy had grown by three percent for the first time since the boom phase before the onset of the global financial and economic crisis.



High demand in Austria and abroad



Domestic and foreign demand are contributing to the current upswing.

In view of the good international economy and the high level of competitiveness, the export industry could significantly increase its sales of goods and services. In particular, it benefits from the recovery in the eurozone and strong demand from Eastern Europe.



Recently, growth in foreign trade accelerated again

> Domestically, strong employment growth and rising wages increased household consumption.

> The companies invested more in expanding their production capacities, especially in new machines.

> Construction investment is also on a steady growth path.



Promising outlook



The outlook for the first half of the year is promising. Many economic indicators were close to historic highs at the beginning of the year, signaling a continuation of strong economic growth.



The high number of vacancies is expected to further improve the labor market.



High capacity utilization signals the continuing need for investment.



Business surveys indicated strong industrial and construction activity.



"Clear signs of a turning point are not yet apparent," said the OeNB Austrian National Bank. Possible indications such as the slight decline in the expectation component of the ifo index in the last two months would have to continue over the next few months, so that this could be interpreted as a signal for a turning point.