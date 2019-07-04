Sponsored
Austrians Abroad: National Council Election at the End of September 2019
Published: July 4, 2019; 21:49 · (Vindobona)
On 29 September 2019, the Austrian National Council is expected to be elected. Austrians living abroad have the opportunity to take part in the election by postal vote. This is possible if you do not have your main residence in Austria and if you have reached the age of 16 by election day at the latest and have registered in the electoral register of an Austrian municipality by 9 July 2019 at the latest.
As an Austrian abroad, you can also request an election card from an Austrian representation abroad.
If you are not at your main residence on election day, you can exercise your right to vote by postal vote.
You will need a voting card.
You can apply for this card orally or in writing (by post, fax, e-mail or via the Internet mask of the municipality) from the municipality in whose electoral register you are registered, starting on the day of the call for elections.…
