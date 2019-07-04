Austrians Abroad: National Council Election at the End of September 2019

As an Austrian abroad, you can also request an election card from an Austrian representation abroad. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Matthias Weinlich

If you are not at your main residence on election day, you can exercise your right to vote by postal vote.

You will need a voting card.

You can apply for this card orally or in writing (by post, fax, e-mail or via the Internet mask of the municipality) from the municipality in whose electoral register you are registered, starting on the day of the call for elections.…