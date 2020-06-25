Sponsored Content
Austrian Top Diplomat Wolfgang Wolte Deceased
The Austrian Foreign Relations Community mourns the death of the long-time Austrian ambassador and pioneer of Austria's accession to the EU, former ambassador Dr. Wolfgang Wolte.
"With Ambassador Wolfgang Wolte, Austria has lost a pioneer of Austrian EU accession. / Picture: © Flickr / Franz Johann Morgenbesser [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)]
It is with deep sadness that Austrian diplomacy and former companions bid farewell to former Ambassador Dr. Wolfgang Wolte, who died on 24 June 2020 at the age of 89, shortly before his birthday.
In his more than 40 years as a diplomat in the service of the Republic of Austria Wolte passed through numerous stations at home and abroad. …
